Rhode Island’s Best Burrito Found at This Hidden Gem
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, one dish reigns supreme: the burrito.
While quesadillas and tacos have their loyal fans, a beefy burrito is a guaranteed way to satisfy your hunger. Finding the “best” burrito often comes down to personal taste, but every state has its standout spot.
According to Cheapism, a website dedicated to helping consumers save a little moolah here and there, the best burrito in Rhode Island can be found at a little place called La Lupita Tacos Mexicanos, located at 1950 Westminster Street in Providence.
Using data from Google, Yelp! and TripAdvisor, Cheapism compiled a list of the top burrito spots across the country while keeping affordability in mind – no small feat in today’s pricey dining scene.
Located on Providence’s west side, La Lupita Tacos Mexicanos is a family-owned gem serving fresh, authentic Mexican food. Their burritos, made with passed down family recipes, are a menu staple and a local favorite.
Cheapism describes their burrito as “packed with yellow rice, beans, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and the killer: mozzarella. Fusion, baby.”
Lastly, right next door to Little Rhody, Massachusetts also has a burrito worth bragging about.
Cheapism crowned Boston’s El Pelón Taqueria as the top spot in the Bay State, known for its fire-roasted salsa that diners are encouraged to order extra on the side; it's allegedly that good.
So whether you’re in Providence or Boston, your next great burrito isn’t far away. For lovers of Mexican food, Cheapism is recommending these spots as a must-try.
20 SouthCoast Massachusetts and Rhode Island Dishes That Deserve to Be Featured on the Food Network
Gallery Credit: Gazelle
Top Breakfast Burrito Ingredients
How To Make S'Mores Burritos
Gallery Credit: Leslie Morgan