When it comes to Mexican cuisine, one dish reigns supreme: the burrito.

While quesadillas and tacos have their loyal fans, a beefy burrito is a guaranteed way to satisfy your hunger. Finding the “best” burrito often comes down to personal taste, but every state has its standout spot.

According to Cheapism, a website dedicated to helping consumers save a little moolah here and there, the best burrito in Rhode Island can be found at a little place called La Lupita Tacos Mexicanos, located at 1950 Westminster Street in Providence.

Using data from Google, Yelp! and TripAdvisor, Cheapism compiled a list of the top burrito spots across the country while keeping affordability in mind – no small feat in today’s pricey dining scene.

Located on Providence’s west side, La Lupita Tacos Mexicanos is a family-owned gem serving fresh, authentic Mexican food. Their burritos, made with passed down family recipes, are a menu staple and a local favorite.

Cheapism describes their burrito as “packed with yellow rice, beans, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and the killer: mozzarella. Fusion, baby.”

Lastly, right next door to Little Rhody, Massachusetts also has a burrito worth bragging about.

Cheapism crowned Boston’s El Pelón Taqueria as the top spot in the Bay State, known for its fire-roasted salsa that diners are encouraged to order extra on the side; it's allegedly that good.

So whether you’re in Providence or Boston, your next great burrito isn’t far away. For lovers of Mexican food, Cheapism is recommending these spots as a must-try.

