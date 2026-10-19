Kelly Clarkson may have just beaten Mariah Carey at her own game, and Rhode Island got a front-row seat.

Clarkson was in Providence on Saturday, October 3, headlining Providence College’s annual Late Night Madness at the Amica Mutual Pavilion as part of the school’s Homecoming Weekend. PC announced the show earlier this summer, with Clarkson taking the stage following performances from student groups and introductions of the Friars’ basketball and hockey teams.

While performing, someone in the audience requested a song to Clarkson on their phone (also, when did song request on smart devices become a thing?) and left her flabbergasted, but for all the right reasons.

Kelly Clarkson Thaws Out Christmas in Providence

According to Good Housekeeping, fans in the crowd began begging Clarkson to perform her popular 2013 Christmas song, “Underneath the Tree.” Clarkson agreed, her band fired up the music and suddenly thousands of people inside the AMP were celebrating Christmas on October 3. How bizarre!

Video of the spontaneous performance quickly began making the rounds online, with the comment section joking that Clarkson may have officially become the new “Christmas Queen" after 12,000 college kids decided that October was the new starting line for holiday songs. That brings us to Mariah Carey.

Did Rhode Island Just Crown a New Christmas Queen?

Every year, Carey has basically become the unofficial signal that the Christmas season has begun, thanks to the annual resurrection of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” This year, however, Kelly Clarkson thawed out first. No November 1st or post-Halloween countdown, just a random song request that went viral at The AMP.

There's no denying it, Clarkson has plenty of Christmas credibility herself. So did we just witness the beginning of Kelly Clarkson’s takeover as the first Christmas Queen to defrost? All I'm saying is that Mariah is no longer on "fire." At least not enough to defrost her Christmas spirit.

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