When it comes to being fun, apparently Rhode Island is as bad as it gets.

Though the Ocean State may be well known for its beaches, celebrity residents and historic homes, it is not known for being fun according to a new study from WalletHub.

In fact, Rhode Island turned out to be the third least fun state in the nation and I'm not quite sure I agree with these findings.

Sure, being been born and raised in Rhode Island might make me biased, but third least fun in the entire country seems a bit harsh.

The WalletHub research found only Mississippi and West Virginia to be less fun than Lil Rhody. That can't be right, can it?

How WalletHub Determined the Most Fun States in America

In determining how 'fun' a state is, WalletHub looked at several social life offerings.

They factored in the number of National Parks a state has, the amount of movie theaters, restaurants and night clubs as well as spots for specific interests like golf, fitness, boating and skiing.

Overall California was named the 'most fun' state in America, which honestly is not that surprising.

A huge state with a massive coastline that covers everything from mountain range to seashore, there are obviously more options and offerings in Cali's 100.2 million acres than Rhode Island's measly 777,200 acres.

Yet I would argue that Rhode Island does pretty well with what it's been given.

Fun Attractions Around Rhode Island

We've got arenas and stadiums for sports fans, the new Troll Trail for nature lovers and numerous historic tours for history buffs. There are beaches, boating, parks and tons of restaurants with rave reviews.

Food events, comedy conventions and more movies filming than we can keep track of. Not to mention Taylor Swift once called Rhode Island her favorite place to holiday in the world.

What's not fun about all of that?

