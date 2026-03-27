If you grew up reciting the lines “Tina, you fat lard, come eat some dinner” to “Vote for Pedro,” then you already know exactly where this is going.

Napoleon Dynamite wasn’t just a movie. It was a full-blown personality trait. Somehow, it’s been 20 years since we were all trying to master that dance to “Canned Heat” in our living rooms, and I still struggle with the choreography.

Here's the good news: it’s all coming to Rhode Island.

A Cult Classic Comes to Cranston

The cast of Napoleon Dynamite is reuniting for a one-night-only event for anyone who can still quote the movie line-for-line. Introducing Napoleon Dynamite Live, happening on Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at the Park Theatre in Cranston, Rhode Island, and this isn’t just a sit-and-watch situation.

It’s More Than Just a Movie Night

The night kicks off with a full screening of the film, but that’s just the warm-up. After the credits roll, the experience shifts into something way more interactive, with live Q&A, comedy improv, game show-style moments and plenty of audience participation mixed in throughout the night.

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We’re talking about the real deal when it comes to the cast, including Jon Heder (Napoleon), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro), all bringing those unforgettable characters back to life on stage. So yeah, Uncle Rico might finally prove he could throw that football over a mountain.

A Night for the Inner Awkward Teen

There’s something about Napoleon Dynamite that just stuck. It was weird, quiet, awkward – and somehow completely unforgettable. Maybe it was Kip’s online dating confidence (shoutout to Lafawnduh), Deb’s homemade glamour shots or Pedro casually running for school president like it was no big deal.

Either way, this is one of those rare movies that didn’t just age well—it somehow got better.

Vote for Going to This

If you’ve ever quoted this movie, laughed at something that made zero sense to anyone else or attempted that dance when nobody was watching, this is your night. How often does a cult classic like this roll through the SouthCoast’s backyard? Not often, and definitely not like this.

9 Sweet Napoleon Dynamite Facts "Tina, eat the food! EAT THE FOOD!" -Napoleon

While Tina, Napoleon's ravenous and rebellious llama eats her food, treat yourself to a sweet gallery of fun facts about Idaho's favorite movie! Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela

Behind The Scenes of Napoleon Dynamite If you have ever watched the "Director's Cut" of your favorite show or movie, you know how insightful seeing "the process" is, behind the scenes. Now, a behind the scenes look at Napoleon Dynamite has surfaced and the internet is in love! Check out some highlights and the video itself, below! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM