Another Rhode Island pie is in the spotlight, being reviewed by El Presidente himself, David Portnoy.

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen on Armistice Boulevard in Pawtucket got a visit from Portnoy who ordered a large cheese pizza as part of his One Bite Pizza Reviews.

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Searches for the Perfect Bite

These reviews bring Portnoy across the country to various pizza locations, shining a light on small shops who do their best to make the crispiest crust, the homemade sauce, the stretchy cheese, all coming together for a perfect bite.

Getty Images; Canva Getty Images; Canva loading...

READ MORE: Massachusetts Restaurant Earns Dave Portnoy's Highest Pizza Score in the State for 2024

He's no stranger to the area. Portnoy has featured many SouthCoast and Rhode Island pizza joints over the years.

READ MORE: David Portnoy Stops For Pizza at Popular Spots in New Bedford & Middleboro

Many of the pizzerias visited have received strong reviews with Portnoy, but Arigna Irish Pub wasn't one of them.

Getty Images; Canva Getty Images; Canva loading...

READ MORE: Massachusetts Pizzeria Scores Highest Ever Rating From Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy

Get our free mobile app

Portnoy Reviews Pawtucket Pizza

Portnoy seemed a bit skeptical about the pie considering it came from an Irish pub. Nevertheless, he gave it a go.



"You don't hear Irish bar pizza," Portnoy said. "If I'm going on looks, no, I'm not impressed."

He took a bite (and then a small second to get the crust) and quickly made up his mind.

The outcome? A 6.8 in Portnoy's book. Good, not great.

"Cool spot inside though," Portnoy added, giving props to the Irish bar.

13 Pizza Styles That Everyone Claims Are The Best (But They're Probably Wrong) Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Nantucket Mansion Sells to Barstool Media Founder In a record-breaking sale, this Nantucket estate sold to Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports. Gallery Credit: Jackson Scott