It's official, three new towering trolls are coming to Rhode Island this summer and you can help build them.

In the spring of 2024, Danish artist Thomas Dambo first debuted two huge trolls made of recycled wood and locally found materials. Both of those trolls were created inside Ninigret Park in Charlestown and were the first steps in what would ultimately become the 'troll trail' through Rhode Island.

Now that 'troll trail' is finally growing.

This August, three new trolls will find homes in various parks around the Ocean State.

Where Are the New Trolls Being Built?

From information currently available, it seems like the East Providence troll will be the first to get constructed next month.

The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council has yet to announce which park will be home to this latest troll, but they were searching for volunteers to build it and asked them to be available during the first two weeks of August.

Clearly, many people were eager to participate, because the volunteer time slots filled up in a matter of days leaving no further volunteers necessary in East Providence.

How To Volunteer for the Troll Builds

For those still interested in helping to create a unique piece of recycled art, don't worry. Two more trolls need construction too and North Kingstown is still seeking help.

Their troll will be built in Ryan Park between August 14 and August 24 and you can sign up here to help. In fact you can start helping as early as August 4.

What Materials Are Needed to Help?

Town officials are asking park goers to collect branches as they walk the park, to turn them into troll hair. You could even empty your yard of fallen branches and drop them at the park if you'd like. Branches just need to be 2-5 inches diameter and 3.5-7 feet long and cannot be rotten.

Other than branches for troll hair, details on what theses huge pieces of art will look like remain a complete mystery.

The first two trolls were named Greta Granit and Erik Rock, since Dambo found that much of Rhode Island was covered in stones. Perhaps that naming trend will continue with the new Rhode Island trolls.

He will certainly keep himself busy in the Ocean State for all of August. Sounds like next week could be the start of the East Providence troll project, followed by North Kingstown starting mid-August.

The third new troll in Rhode Island is planned for Richmond with work there underway mid-August as well.

The South County Tourism Council is still seeking volunteers for this final troll, which you can sign up for here.

The Hidden Thunder Stone Puzzle

Once all five trolls are complete, they are supposed to contain clues to a hidden "Thunder Stone" somewhere in Rhode Island. Each troll has a piece to a puzzle hidden somewhere on them. When all five pieces are used together, they should lead to the final Dambo mystery location.

A fun, interactive art trail that continues to impress and will bring Rhode Island locals and tourists to parks around the state for years to come.

