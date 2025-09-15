For months we have known that the 'Troll Trail' through Rhode Island would be growing this summer.

First East Providence's mayor dropped the news that his city would be one of the locations in June. That was followed by the news of another troll coming to Ryan Park in North Kingstown.

Now we finally know where the third new troll will be constructed and what these new trolls will be named.

As of last week, work on three new gigantic trolls from Danish artist Thomas Dambo was underway in Rhode Island.

Volunteer opportunities for these projects filled up fast in July as excitement for the completion of Rhode Island 'Troll Trail' grew. Not to mention the curiosity of what the new trolls would look like and where they would all be built.

Dambo loves to keep his creations secret as long as possible.

Not revealing what they look like or exactly where they are located is part of the fun in people finding them for the very first time. Which is why the new trolls being worked on in Rhode Island are still such a mystery.

Where Are The New Trolls in Rhode Island?

Well, we know that there will be a troll inside Ryan Park in North Kingstown as well as one in the forest of the Arcadia Management Area, which encompasses land in Richmond, Exeter, Hopkinton and West Greenwich.

We also know that a troll is coming to East Providence, but which park they chose in the city has yet to be revealed. The mayor only said that the troll would be built near water and though some speculate that Riverside Square will be the location, the final troll's new home is being kept secret until it is complete.

When Will the New Trolls in Rhode Island Be Revealed?

All three of the new trolls are expected to be completed by the end of August. That means Dambo has just a couple more weeks to finish three massive pieces of art.

Seems like he is on track however.

Between the beautiful weather and the loads of volunteers, work on the new trolls has been steadily moving along.

What Do the New Trolls Look Like?

Although they are not complete, Dambo gave Rhode Island PBS at sneak peek at his new trolls. They shared a photo of East Providence's troll, who will be named "Mrs. Skipper" and feature a 28-foot-long rusty lifeboat above her head.

The troll at Ryan Park will go by the name of “Iver Mudslider” and the one in the Arcadia Management Area is named “Young Boulder”. All of the new trolls will continue Dambo's trend of including rock formation and boulders, which were abundant when Dambo came to Rhode Island for his first troll projects.

Though a lot about these new trolls is still a mystery, it's one we can't wait to figure out for ourselves when work is completed in a few weeks.

