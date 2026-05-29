The circus is coming to town.

Ringling Bros. Returns to Providence

The greatest show on earth will be at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence from May 29-31, bringing non-stop energy and fun to families in attendance.

I had the chance to speak with one of the performers, Pre-Show Host Madison Embrey, about the excitement in store.

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Meet Pre-Show Host Madison Embry

"The second the curtain opens and I walk out and I see smiling children who are so excited to be there, I just feel like I'm doing exactly what I'm meant to be doing," Embrey said. "I love my job because I'm really this bridge between the audience and our incredible cast."

Why This Year’s Show Feels Like a Party

The theme of the show this year: it's not just the "Greatest Show on Earth," it's also the "Greatest Party on Earth."

"I get everyone hyped up, riled up, dancing in their seats, singing in their seats and ready for a spectacular show," Embrey said.

They even has a DJ mixing the show the entire time. Impressive!

Embrey is in her rookie season with Ringling Brothers, but it's a role she's felt destined to be in. "My background is actually in dance. So I dance, performing, stunt work, hosting and then that is how I found this niche puzzle piece, performing with the circus," she said.

With six shows in three days, Embrey and her castmates will have a full schedule in Providence.

What It Takes to Perform in the Circus

"We are three show day pros," she said, noting the grueling schedule and ability to reenergize when she can.

"One of the biggest things is physically to take care of my body, just making sure I'm refueling, drinking lots of water. Then to take care of my spirit, I usually put on some noise canceling headphones, I color, I read a book," she said. "Some days also just being in community with the cast and laughing out loud backstage is also just as rejuvenating as taking a power nap."

Tickets for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth are available online.

Providence Circus Showtimes

Friday, May 29, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 31, 2026, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ringling Bros. Brings the Greatest Show on Earth to Providence See photos from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s “Greatest Show on Earth” performances at the AMP in Providence, featuring circus acts, live DJs, performers, and family entertainment. Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson

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