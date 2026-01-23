One of the struggles of living in the Northeast is the lack of activities to do in the winter. I know what you're going to say. What about skiing? Yes, skiing is super fun, especially when you are younger and if you have stacks and stacks of disposable cash lying around the house. Otherwise, a weekend away in New Hampshire or Vermont, including lift tickets, food, and lodging is going to be measured in thousands, and that's not including the cost of outerwear and equipment.

This is why it's so great when potential activities get added to the choices we have available to us. We were thrilled to hear about the Ring at the Tall Ship in Boston.

The Tall Ship in East Boston is getting a winter makeover, and it starts this weekend..

A scenic new skating experience called The Rink at the Tall Ship is officially now open, bringing a waterfront ice rink and skating loop to Boston Harbor with the city skyline as the backdrop.

A New Winter Experience at Boston Harbor

The venue is rolling out in phases, beginning with a preview run from January 16 through February 10, before the full grand opening arrives on Tuesday, February 11.

How Much Does it Cost to Skate?

During the preview, guests can book 60 minute skating sessions, and advance tickets are encouraged since space is limited. Skating is $18 per person, with skate rentals available for $7.

one Bergen via YouTube one Bergen via YouTube loading...

Ice Bumper Cards, Food, and Theme Nights

One of the most unique attractions is the ice bumper car rink, where guests can glide and bump across the ice for an eight minute ride. Tickets are $15 per ride, and riders must be 6 and up and at least 42 inches tall.

There are also weekly themed events planned, including Learn to Skate on Sunday mornings and College Skate Night on Wednesdays.

Food and drinks are a big part of the experience too, with ski lodge style comfort options like clam and corn chowder, homestyle chicken soup, slow cooked beef chili, grilled cheese, smash burgers, chicken tenders, waffles, and tacos. The Rink also teases a 25 foot ice bar for cocktails and winter vibes.

The Rink at the Tall Ship is located at 1 East Pier Drive in East Boston. Regular hours are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Valet parking is available for $30 per vehicle.

