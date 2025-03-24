There's nothing like the charm and ambiance of a local main street. Think about it: there's a reason Main Street, USA is the first thing you see when entering Walt Disney World and Disneyland parks.

Now, it's up to us to select another great road. USA Today has created a list of cities and towns across the country that they've deemed some of the best.

They gathered an expert panel who considered various characteristics of each locations including "living history, having a vibrant culture, and serve as the hearts of their communities."

Salem, MA Stands Out for Wicked Good Reason

A spook-tacular destination for witchy worshipers and fans of fright, Salem welcomes about a million guests each October.

The history of the Salem Witch Trials is noted in the city's nomination as well as the many museums, shops and local hotel.

2025 Best Main Street Finalists

There are 20 cities and towns that are up for the honor of Best Main Street. Here they are:

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Cooperstown, New York

DeLand, Florida

Emporia, Kansas

Fredericksburg, Texas

Grapevine, Texas

Howell, Michigan

Key West, Florida

Lake Placid, New York

Manitou Springs, Colorado

McMinnville, Oregon

Ocean City, New Jersey

Ogden, Utah

Paso Robles, California

Safety Harbor, Florida

Salem, Massachusetts

Solvang, California

Virginia City, Nevada

Winchester, Virginia

Woodstock, Vermont

Vote for your favorite main street until April 7 at noon. Only one vote is allowed each day. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, April 16.

