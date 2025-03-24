Is Massachusetts Home to the Best Main Street?
There's nothing like the charm and ambiance of a local main street. Think about it: there's a reason Main Street, USA is the first thing you see when entering Walt Disney World and Disneyland parks.
Now, it's up to us to select another great road. USA Today has created a list of cities and towns across the country that they've deemed some of the best.
They gathered an expert panel who considered various characteristics of each locations including "living history, having a vibrant culture, and serve as the hearts of their communities."
Salem, MA Stands Out for Wicked Good Reason
A spook-tacular destination for witchy worshipers and fans of fright, Salem welcomes about a million guests each October.
The history of the Salem Witch Trials is noted in the city's nomination as well as the many museums, shops and local hotel.
2025 Best Main Street Finalists
There are 20 cities and towns that are up for the honor of Best Main Street. Here they are:
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Cooperstown, New York
DeLand, Florida
Emporia, Kansas
Fredericksburg, Texas
Grapevine, Texas
Howell, Michigan
Key West, Florida
Lake Placid, New York
Manitou Springs, Colorado
McMinnville, Oregon
Ocean City, New Jersey
Ogden, Utah
Paso Robles, California
Safety Harbor, Florida
Salem, Massachusetts
Solvang, California
Virginia City, Nevada
Winchester, Virginia
Woodstock, Vermont
Vote for your favorite main street until April 7 at noon. Only one vote is allowed each day. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, April 16.
