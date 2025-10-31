Seaview Terrace is one of the largest (and allegedly most haunted) homes in Rhode Island and just in time for Halloween it could be yours.

This massive 43,772-square-foot home on a nearly 8-acre lot has hit the market once again giving billionaire home buyers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Listed by RI Properties for just $28.5 million, this 100-year-old home could be yours, if you are brave enough to live in it.

A Mansion With a Haunted History

Along with the grandeur of this Gilded Age home come the ghost stories. Seaview Terrace is reportedly haunted by Julia Bradley, the wife of its original owner, Edson Bradley.

Edson and Julia had only lived at Seaview Terrace for two years before she became ill and ultimately died of her illness at age 77. Stories of her haunting the chapel on the property have lasted decades. People claim Julia's ghost can be seen playing the organ inside the chapel.

The huge home has many gothic features throughout, which likely add to the spooky stories surrounding it.

Its history isn't so scary, however.

From Haunted to Historic

Seaview Terrace was a private home until the early 1940s; was then used as U.S. Army officer quarters during World War II; went on to become an all-girls school from 1950-1974 when the Carey family bought the historic estate for just $270,000 and it once again became a private residence.

Today the Carey family still owns the home that they have restored to its roaring 20s heyday over the years.

The home still has plenty of potential for new owners to make it their own, while still preserving the incredible Gilded Age details within the estate.

Step Inside Seaview Terrace

Keep scrolling to see what Newport’s largest privately held estate looks like on the inside.

