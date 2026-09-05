Most couples probably don't have an arcade on their list of possible wedding venues, but Kayla and Josue aren't most couples.

On Tuesday, August 4, the Seekonk couple officially tied the knot inside Seekonk Grand Prix Family Fun Center, becoming the first couple in history to get married there. Even the sign outside congratulated Kayla and Josue with the perfectly appropriate message: “LEVEL UP: MARRIED.”

I spoke with Seekonk Grand Prix General Manager Victor Rodriguez, who told me the location wasn't chosen randomly. Kayla and Josue are both avid gamers who love the arcade and wanted something fun, relaxed and far from the traditional wedding experience.

An Arcade Wedding From Start to Finish

The ceremony began at 1 p.m. with about 20 invited guests, but practically every part of the wedding received an arcade-inspired twist. Instead of scattering flower petals, the couple's daughter tossed old-school redemption tickets as she made her way down the aisle. The newlyweds and their guests also had plenty of time to hit the arcade and keep the celebration going.

Courtesy Victor Rodrigues/Seekonk Grand Prix Seekonk Couple Gets Married At Seekonk Grand Prix

Then came the getaway car. Well, sort of. Kayla and Josue climbed into the Fast & Furious arcade racing game, complete with a special wedding sign, and virtually drove off into their married sunset. Very fitting, if you ask me, and quite unique.

Even Grand Prix Guests Joined the Celebration

The interesting part: the business wasn't closed for the ceremony, meaning some Seekonk Grand Prix customers unexpectedly found themselves attending a wedding. Rodriguez estimated that another two to three dozen people gathered around to watch Kayla and Josue exchange vows in addition to their invited guests.

Courtesy Victor Rodrigues/Seekonk Grand Prix Seekonk Couple Gets Married At Seekonk Grand Prix

"They had a blast," Rodriguez said. "The kids that they had there, the adults, everyone enjoyed it."

Could Seekonk Grand Prix Become a Wedding Venue?

Apparently, Kayla and Josue may have started something. After Seekonk Grand Prix shared the unconventional wedding online, Rodriguez said they've already received calls from people interested in possibly having their own weddings there next year. When the couple originally approached him with the unusual request, Rodriguez didn't hesitate.

Courtesy Victor Rodrigues/Seekonk Grand Prix Seekonk Couple Gets Married At Seekonk Grand Prix

"I was excited for the opportunity," he said. "It allows us to branch into something that obviously we're not known for. But if we have the opportunity to set a family on a new road of happiness, we will be a part of it."

And when I asked if he'd do another wedding, Rodriguez delivered the perfect answer. "Why not?" he said. "Core memories don't have to happen when you're six years old. We can always make them as we get older."

For years, Seekonk Grand Prix has been a place for birthday parties, games and childhood memories. Now, thanks to Kayla and Josue, they can officially add wedding venue to the list, and I'd say these two definitely hit the high score.

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