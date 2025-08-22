Fairhaven Bride Marries at Seekonk Speedway, Wins Race in Her Wedding Gown
While most couples choose chapels or beaches, Christine and Rob Gingras from Fairhaven said “I do” in a way only true racing fans could: trackside at Seekonk Speedway.
A Speedway Wedding Like No Other
On Saturday, August 2, at 4 p.m., the longtime racing duo tied the knot right on the track they both love, before jumping behind the wheel to compete in Seekonk’s popular spectator drags.
Yes, Christine raced in her actual wedding dress and she won.
READ MORE: Fairhaven Woman Races in Son's Memory
From 'I Do' to Drive
The newlyweds, who met four years ago through their shared love of racing and muscle cars (he had her at “Camaro”), celebrated with friends, family, and an unsuspecting crowd. The stands were packed for the weekend races, and many fans didn’t even know a wedding was about to happen until the ceremony kicked off earlier than usual.
“I just wanted everyone to be happy and have a good time,” Christine told Fun 107’s MGM Show. “We even did a victory lap with special checkered flags made by a fan-turned-friend that said ‘Rob & Christine’ with our wedding date.”
A Bride in a Gown — and on the Podium
Another highlight of the night was that Christine and Rob raced each other during the event, going bumper-to-bumper for third place. The bride crossed the finish line ahead of her new husband, earning a podium finish and trophy on her big day.
READ MORE: Seekonk Speedway Skies’ Strange Lights Spark Speculation
“She beat me,” Rob admitted with a laugh. “Whether I let her win or not, we’ll never really know.”
The couple also gave a nod to Seekonk Speedway culture by incorporating elements of the community into their wedding day. A friend who races Enduros even made them a “wedding crasher” trailer cake setup, inspired by the Speedway’s popular Great American Trailer Race.
Tying the Knot, Trackside Style
The idea to get married on the track came from Christine herself. Back in January at the Speedway’s annual banquet, she pitched it to track announcer Kevin Boucher (the guy in the cowboy hat) and track owner David Allburn, who both enthusiastically gave their blessing.
As for a honeymoon?
“We’re not sure yet,” Christine said. “But last month we went to a track in Michigan, and I met Travis Pastrana, so that was kind of a pre-honeymoon!”
Congratulations to the Gingras newlyweds! The only SouthCoast newlyweds who can say their first dance came with the smell of burning rubber and a checkered flag.
