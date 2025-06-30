If you've ever want to own a massive mansion without spending through the roof, then an auction in Wenham, Massachusetts is where you'll want to be this July.

That's because a 15,000 square-foot home on 30-acres of wooded land will be sold through a foreclosure auction by Marianne Sullivan of Sullivan & Sullivan Auctioneers on July 9, 2025 and you could get a very sweet deal on a very impressive house.

Of course there is a bit of a catch.

Seven Pines in Wenham

This stunning neo-Georgian estate was built back in 1927 for the Preston family, heirs of the Boston Fruit Company. The home actually spans across two properties, 97 and 115 Larch Row in Wenham, and features 30 rooms, including nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The house is also said to have marble floors, hand-painted murals, a mahogany paneled library plus indoor and outdoors pools.

But to see any of it for yourself you'll need $75,000.

How To Bid on the Seven Pines Property

From 1983 until his death in 2015, Seven Pines was owned by developer Henry Audesse. After his death, his wife Nancy sold many of the homes antiques for a reported $2.04 million and the house itself for $2.7 million to an entity by the name of P&H Interests, LP.

No word on what happened with P&H Interests, LP, but the house has since fallen into foreclosure and the bidding will start for potential new owners on July 9, 2025 at 12noon.

To be one of these illustrious bidders you need to bring a check for $75,000 with you that will then be used as your down payment if and when you become the winning bidder.

As Sullivan & Sullivan Auctioneers stress of their site, "Know what you can afford." You have to be able to close on the property within 30 days of the auction and your $75,000 check is not refundable.

Pretty brave of someone to buy such a massive home sight unseen until the day they bid. Yet if the outside of this estate once dubbed the "White House of the North Shore" is any indication of the inside, the chance to score this home for less than $5 million might be worth it.

Oh and did we mention there might be someone already living on the property?

