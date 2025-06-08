You’ll See Famous Faces Filming in Rhode Island This June

By now you've likely heard the news that filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has chosen Rhode Island as the location for his latest feature film, Remain.

Since first hearing about Jake Gyllenhaal in the film's starring role, many locals have eagerly been awaiting the arrival of this Academy Award nominee.

Now we know when and where filming is expected to take place, so you'll know exactly where to look for more famous faces in the Ocean State.

Where Is M. Night Shyamalan's Remain Filming?

According to forms submitted to the Rhode Island State Properties Committee, the historic Cranston Street Armory has been leased by Shyamalan's production company for the next seven months.

They've agreed to pay $10,000 a month starting May 1, 2025 and will cover utilities for the building through the end of November as well.

This iconic Rhode Island building is no stranger to filming, either. Since 1999, the property has been used in the films Outside Providence, Underdog, Hocus Pocus 2 and Ella McCay.

Now Remain can be added to that list, since the building is said to be the movie's central location.

Other Providence sites are expected to be added to the film location list, though no sites outside of the capital city have been mentioned at all at this time.

When Is M. Night Shyamalan's Remain Filming?

Though Blinding Edge Productions already has the armory under contract, principal filming is not scheduled to begin until June.

From June 16 through August 8, all Rhode Island scenes are expected to be shot, with the armory staying available for any reshoots that become necessary almost through the end of the year.

When Is M. Night Shyamalan's Remain Being Released in Theaters?

Considering Remain doesn't have a release date until October 23, 2026, this leaves plenty of time for post-production editing and any special effect additions needed.

The movie is another thriller from Shyamalan, this one with a romantic twist.

Gyllenhaal along with actress Phoebe Dynevor are already attached to the project, as is British actor/rapper Ashley Walters.

We can't wait to hear about the star sightings this actors bring starting next month.

