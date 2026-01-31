Local barber and artist Jeff Saint has captured one of the most unforgettable moments in recent New England Patriots playoff history. He turned Kayshon Boutte’s jaw-dropping catch in the snowy Divisional Round playoff game into a powerful piece of sports art.

An Iconic Moment Frozen in Time

Saint said the idea came almost instantly. As soon as Boutte hauled in the pass from quarterback Drake Maye during the Patriots’ playoff game against the Texans, Saint knew it was special. The snowy setting, the full extension, and the drama of the moment made it impossible to ignore.

“This one jumped out right away,” Saint said. “People were already talking about it as 'The Catch.'”

Why This Catch Stood Out in Patriots History

The Fairhaven resident ranks the play among the top catches in franchise history, placing it in the same conversation as iconic moments from Julian Edelman and Randy Moss. He said it felt similar to the kind of one-handed highlights that Odell Beckham, Jr. made famous. It was the type of catch that becomes part of NFL playoff lore.

How Long Does a Painting Like This Take?

The painting will take roughly a dozen hours to complete. Saint said he can usually get about 80 percent of a piece finished quickly, but the final stretch is where the real grind starts. "That last 20 percent is all about the tiny details that make it feel alive, and it can be tedious," Saint said.

He said the hardest part is knowing when to stop. You do not always know at first, but eventually you reach a point where you can feel it and you walk away.

Could the Painting End Up With Kayshon Boutte?

For Saint, the motivation is creative first. Money is never the driver, even though a piece like this could sell for a couple thousand dollars. His real goal is to somehow get the painting into Boutte’s hands, if possible.

Saint has seen his work reach high profile athletes before. He said Jason Varitek has one of his paintings, and Jayson Tatum has one as well. There's nothing more Saint would love than to know his Boutte painting was hanging in the receiver's home.

Saint said he does not watch games hunting for inspiration. He watches like everyone else, and only reacts when a moment truly feels iconic. This snowy playoff catch checked every box, and he could not let it pass without turning it into art.

