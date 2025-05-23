As prom season quickly approaches, we love seeing the constant evolution of prom fashion. We have collected photos from proms held across the SouthCoast over the past five decades.

As you scroll through these prom pictures, take note of the fashion trends but also keep an eye out for familiar faces from Durfee High School, New Bedford High, Dartmouth High, Old Rochester Regional, Fairhaven High School and more.

How Much Has Prom Fashion Changed Over the Years

The answer is quite a bit. When you look at the photos of each young couple staring back at the camera on their prom night, it is striking how you can instantly tell which decade the pictures were taken in with virtually no hesitation.

Granted, there are other clues like hairstyles, photo quality and home decor that might tip the scales. However, even without those hints, it is surprisingly easy to categorize the prom photos by decade.

Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech School Spirit

It is interesting to note that for some unknown reason, Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech alumni are well represented in this collection of prom pictures. It is safe to say that GNB Voc-Tech grads not only feel nostalgia for their school but also hold fond memories of their prom nights.

Are These Couples Still Together?

We cannot help but wonder how many of these couples are still together. Browsing through the Facebook posts, it appears that at least one couple, Tim and Lisa Horan, have been together since their junior prom in 1989. That is quite a run.

Current Fashion

Wondering what to expect to see in this year's prom photos? Girls will be wearing full length dresses, potentially matched with sneakers. Boys will be wearing a mix of tuxes and suits, matched with either shoes or sneakers.

Can You Spot Someone You Know from These SouthCoast Proms?

Take a look at our gallery and see if you recognize anyone from back in the day.