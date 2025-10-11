I found myself defending my town Thursday night at the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford. The MGM Show was broadcasting as part of the Feast's kickoff. The smell of bifana and carne no espeto filled the air. The consumption of beer and Madeira wine was all around us. The entire weekend was ahead of the crowd of revelers and spirits were high.

That’s when someone strolled up to the Fun 107 broadcast booth and started a conversation about my hometown. At some point, the woman casually called my town “snobby.”

Honestly, I didn’t get too offended. The comment was so off base I didn’t even feel the need to defend it. I was ready to let the conversation end right there in the Madeiran Field.

Gazelle couldn’t resist, however. He pulled out his phone and started talking to his AI assistant, who he’s named "Kevin."

What Happened When AI Ranked SouthCoast’s Snobbiest Towns

Kevin didn’t hold back. The AI went ahead and ranked the cities and towns of the SouthCoast from snobbiest to least. Guess what? My town made the top three.

Let me give you some good news first. The two biggest cities on the SouthCoast didn’t even crack the top 10. So most SouthCoast residents (at least according to AI) aren’t living in a snobby area.

New Bedford Gets AI’s Stamp of Authenticity

AI couldn’t stop praising New Bedford:

“The most culturally rich and economically diverse city on the SouthCoast. It’s gritty, authentic, and too busy making art, fish, and history to be snobby. New Bedford is the opposite of snobby. It's working-class, diverse, and proud of it. You won’t find many pinkies up here, but you will find culture, art, and the best seafood on the planet.”

Honestly, that was some pinpoint accuracy on the Whaling City.

Fall River Also Escapes the Snob Label

“Zero snob factor. In fact, Fall River would like a word with anyone even trying to be pretentious around here. Bring your appetite, not your attitude. Sure, Fall River has pride, but no snobbery. Not even close. You’re more likely to get a passionate debate about chouriço than a wine recommendation.”

Hard to argue with that.

AI Might Be a Robot But It’s Not Wrong

Remember, this is an emotionless AI robot that doesn’t care about anyone’s feelings. It ranked these towns strictly based on the data (and maybe a little sass).

