Just one month ago Southwick Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe to the family.

The healthy five-foot tall baby was one of many new additions to New England's largest zoo this year, which seems to have seen a baby boom in 2025.

From the shaggy baby Jacob sheep to the three new adorable cheetahs, baby animals were everywhere on my recent visit to Southwick Zoo. Now the latest new arrival needs your help.

Get our free mobile app

A baby giraffe is always exciting news at the zoo, since they are pretty uncommon. Many zoos today have breeding programs as conservation efforts continue for several endangered subspecies of giraffe.

Southwick's Zoo via Facebook Southwick's Zoo via Facebook loading...

One of those subspecies is the reticulated giraffe, the type of giraffes living at Southwick Zoo in Mendon, MA.

So it was thrilling news back on August 11, when Molly gave birth to a healthy baby girl at the zoo. But this new reticulated giraffe is extra special to Southwick.

A Special Giraffe With a Family Story

Not only was the new baby born during a year of celebration for the zoo's 60th anniversary, she was born to Molly, who herself was hand-raised at Southwick Zoo.

READ MORE: Southwick Zoo Welcomes Baby Cheetah Cubs

Molly was too weak to even nurse when she was born years ago, but with the help of animal care and veterinary teams she has grown and thrived at Southwick. Now to see her having a healthy baby of her own is an amazing moment indeed.

Southwick's Zoo via Facebook Southwick's Zoo via Facebook loading...

So with such a special giraffe, comes the need for a very special name. And that's where you can come in.

How You Can Vote For Her Name

The zoo is currently holding a naming contest for the new baby. Listed on their social media sites is a photo of the new female giraffe and some name options they are hoping you'll choose from.

Southwick's Zoo via Facebook Southwick's Zoo via Facebook loading...

Voters can click a link to cast their vote for either Poppy, Lucy or Penny and everyone who votes for the winning name will have a chance to win a Value Pass to the zoo.

READ MORE: Roger Williams Park Zoo Celebrates First-Ever Red Panda Births

No word on how long the zoo will keep the naming contest going, so if you want to vote don't wait.

Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions: Stacker curated a list of 25 animal evolution questions and answers to explain some scientific mysteries, from why giraffes have such long necks to how ants can carry 50 times their body weight. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell