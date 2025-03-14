We may not be dying our water green like Chicago, but there are plenty of celebrations in our area where you can ring in the festive Irish day.

With St. Patrick's Day falling on a Monday this year, many will be kicking off their festive celebrations as early as Friday, March 14.

Irish Band Preps for St. Paddy's Weekend

The Pourmen, a New Bedford based Celtic band, have live performances in Worcester, Newport, Boston, Foxboro and Norwell just this weekend.

We caught up with the band manager earlier this month to hear about their sound, stage performance and more.

READ MORE: New Bedford Band Shares Upcoming Performance Schedule

Irish music is a staple at St. Patrick's Day parades along with floats, bagpipes and plenty of green. Heck, even if you're not Irish you'll be inclined to take part in the fun.

If a parade is on your St. Paddy's to-do list this weekend, take a look at these celebrations hitting the local roads.

Newport St. Patrick's Day Parade

Saturday, March 15

Start Time: 11 a.m.

Join in on the fun of The 68th Annual Newport St. Patrick's Day Parade in the City by the Sea. The parade kicks off from Newport City Hall and ends at St. Augustine's Church.

West Warwick St. Patrick's Day Parade

Sunday, March 16

Start Time: 1 p.m.

The 64th Annual Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of the Pawtuxet Valley - St Patrick's Day Parade kicks off at the Coventry/West Warwick line and concludes in Columbus Circle.

World's Shortest St. Paddy's Day Parade - Little Compton

Sunday, March 16

Start Time: 3 p.m.

Witness the floats and walkers along this 89-foot parade in Little Compton and grab a bite of some delicious Irish foods while you're there.

South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade

Sunday, March 16

Start Time: 11:30 a.m.

The Broadway MBTA Station starts the parade which travels South Boston and concludes at Andrew Square.

Scituate St. Patrick's Day Parade

Sunday, March 16

Start Time: 1 p.m.

This local favorite begins at Gate Middle School and ends at Scituate Harbor.

Worcester St. Patrick's Day Parade

Sunday, March 16

Start Time: Noon

The festive jaunt begins at the corner of Park Ave and Mill St and continues down Park until it reaches Highland St.

7 Characteristics of An Authentic Irish Pub According to the Tenon Tours , these are the 7 characteristics of an authentic Irish Pub. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

SouthCoast's Most Irish Towns A Ranking of SouthCoast's Most Irish Towns. Gallery Credit: Michael Rock