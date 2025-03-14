St. Patrick’s Day Parades That Are Just a Drive Away
We may not be dying our water green like Chicago, but there are plenty of celebrations in our area where you can ring in the festive Irish day.
With St. Patrick's Day falling on a Monday this year, many will be kicking off their festive celebrations as early as Friday, March 14.
Irish Band Preps for St. Paddy's Weekend
The Pourmen, a New Bedford based Celtic band, have live performances in Worcester, Newport, Boston, Foxboro and Norwell just this weekend.
We caught up with the band manager earlier this month to hear about their sound, stage performance and more.
Irish music is a staple at St. Patrick's Day parades along with floats, bagpipes and plenty of green. Heck, even if you're not Irish you'll be inclined to take part in the fun.
If a parade is on your St. Paddy's to-do list this weekend, take a look at these celebrations hitting the local roads.
Newport St. Patrick's Day Parade
Saturday, March 15
Start Time: 11 a.m.
Join in on the fun of The 68th Annual Newport St. Patrick's Day Parade in the City by the Sea. The parade kicks off from Newport City Hall and ends at St. Augustine's Church.
West Warwick St. Patrick's Day Parade
Sunday, March 16
Start Time: 1 p.m.
The 64th Annual Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of the Pawtuxet Valley - St Patrick's Day Parade kicks off at the Coventry/West Warwick line and concludes in Columbus Circle.
World's Shortest St. Paddy's Day Parade - Little Compton
Sunday, March 16
Start Time: 3 p.m.
Witness the floats and walkers along this 89-foot parade in Little Compton and grab a bite of some delicious Irish foods while you're there.
South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade
Sunday, March 16
Start Time: 11:30 a.m.
The Broadway MBTA Station starts the parade which travels South Boston and concludes at Andrew Square.
Scituate St. Patrick's Day Parade
Sunday, March 16
Start Time: 1 p.m.
This local favorite begins at Gate Middle School and ends at Scituate Harbor.
Worcester St. Patrick's Day Parade
Sunday, March 16
Start Time: Noon
The festive jaunt begins at the corner of Park Ave and Mill St and continues down Park until it reaches Highland St.
