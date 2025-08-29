Heading up north this summer? The hiking, peace and serenity of Stowe, Vermont is a popular destination for many New Englanders.

Vermont's Best-Kept Secret

We may have just discovered it, and on your next trip, you may want to keep this recommendation in mind. It was on our most recent family vacation that we found ourselves exploring more of the area.

Stowe, most notably known as a ski destination, is also a beautiful spot to enjoy the warmth of summer.

One of our favorite summer pastimes is playing mini golf and finding different courses while on vacation.

Upon driving to one of them, we passed a charming spot called Outbound Stowe, a property offering rooms and cabins for rent as well as the region's largest outdoor pool.

Swimming and Sunshine

Their giant pool sits in a great location allowing it to soak up an abundance of sunshine, making it a great spot to sunbathe and take a refreshing dip (or for my son, a cannonball) in the pool.

The best part was that we didn't have to be guests at the hotel (though it looks beautiful) to use the pool. For just $10 per guest, you can swim all day long.

You can even leave and return if you want a break or a nap.

Honestly, there's no need to leave. The location is great for sunseekers and there are ample umbrellas and shaded spots, too. We stayed and swam for hours, making for a great all-day, affordable activity.

Top-Notch Food and Drink

We first stumbled upon Outbound Stowe when we were driving on our way to play mini golf. The pool caught our eye as did a sign that read "Eastside Bar + Bites."

After scrolling through the online menu, we decided to give it a try, and boy, am I glad we did.

The food was great. My husband and I shared some wings while the kids split a cheeseburger and chicken tenders with fries. I also got the summer mixed green salad which was so tasty. I added chicken on top, so it was pretty filling.

Bartender Knows Best

As for drinks, the bartender said you can't go wrong with a Painkiller. However, my favorite was the other drink he suggested: Part of the Ship, Part of the Crew.

This cocktail combines rum, lime, orgeat (a sweet syrup made from almonds and syrup typically used in a Mai Tai), and a floater of fernet, an Italian liqueur with bitter and herbal notes.

Topped with a smoked, dried lime wheel, this drink was smooth and had a great citrus flavor. Perfect for sipping by the pool on a nearly 90-degree day.

Cheers!

