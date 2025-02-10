Lately it seems like there is a new restaurant ranking list released every day.

From 'Best Expresso Martini' to 'Best New Restaurant', Rhode Island eateries have actually been doing pretty well on these lists.

Clearly the foodies have been hard at work eating and drinking from coast to coast, and now they have named two Rhode Island restaurants among the most romantic in the country.

This latest list, from reservation site Open Table, used data from more than 12 million diner reviews along with other metrics from their site to create a list of the 'Top 100 Romantic Restaurants'.

The list doesn't rank the restaurants, but instead lists them in alphabetical order by state, so users can easily find the most romantic eatery near them.

Near us? Well, turns out not a single Massachusetts restaurant cracked this Open Table list. In Rhode Island however, two romantic spots were among the Top 100.

Though they might surprise you.

1. White Horse Tavern, 26 Marlborough St Newport.

READ MORE: White Horse Tavern in Newport in America's Oldest Restaurant

Boat House Waterfront Dining , 227 Schooner Drive Tiverton.

Unfortunately Open Table doesn't really explain why these restaurants made the list over others, they simple list who made the cut. Diving deeper into site reviews however, there are factors for both restaurants that clearly helped them out.

For the White Horse Tavern, many diners noted the "romantic fireplace" inside the dining room, while lots of other reviews called it a "cozy atmosphere."

The food here was also highly praised and user Stephen even noted being given "complementary drinks for our anniversary."

READ MORE: 25 Restaurants on the SouthCoast Offering Fireside Dining

Over at the Boat House, it wasn't a fireplace setting the scene, it was the stunning coastline.

Again the food was given rave reviews by most site users and the drinks were too. But beautiful sunsets and amazing water views were noted in many of the reviews as well, so clearly its the location helping this Tiverton restaurant make the 'Most Romantic' list.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's nice to know several romantic options aren't too far from the SouthCoast.

SouthCoast Restaurants Offering Fireside Dining When the weather gets cold, nothing sounds better than warming yourself by a fire. Unless, of course, you also get to have dinner and drinks by that fire. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants on the SouthCoast and beyond where you can ease your hunger while sitting hearthside. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

10 Heart-Shaped Foods Your Favorite Chain Restaurants Are Serving For Valentine's Day Here is a look at 10 adorable heart-shaped offerings big-name chain restaurants are rolling out for Valentine's Day this year. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll