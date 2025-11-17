For nearly four decades, Terri-Ann Shileikis has been serving her community as the Senior Dispatcher for the Swansea Police Department.

A Calm Voice in Chaos

If you live in the area, you may have heard her voice. From providing calm during chaos to relaying important information to first responders, she has been an integral part of the department.

After 36 years of service, she is taking a step back and retiring from her full-time position.

READ MORE: The New England Aquarium Has Its Very Own Penguin Retirement Home

Sweet Send-Off

Though she isn't saying a true goodbye (she'll continue to assist in a part-time role), her everyday presence will be missed. The Swansea Police Department celebrated her retirement and praised her decades of hard work.

Swansea Police Department via Facebook Swansea Police Department via Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

In a recent Facebook post, the Swansea PD called Shileikis "a trusted voice."



"Her professionalism, steady presence, and deep knowledge of the job have set the standard for excellence in our communications center," the Facebook post read.

READ MORE: Beloved Fairhaven Animal Officer Retires After Years Of Service

Celebrating One of Their Own

Shileikis enjoyed the celebration with her co-workers, complete with a large sheet cake.

Swansea Police Department via Facebook Swansea Police Department via Facebook loading...

Working 36 years at any job is an achievement, let alone one in a police department. I can only imagine the things Shileikis has heard over the years. The help she's provided, however, makes it all worth it.

Congratulations and thank you, Terri-Ann, for your incredible service to the SouthCoast.

8 Tips for Navigating Retirement Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons, Retirement Transition Expert and Author of ' Encore: A High Achiever's Guide to Retirement ' shares eight tips. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

These 5 States Are Your Best Bet for an Easier Retirement