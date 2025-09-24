It was the engagement heard around the world.

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post that has since broken records as the most-liked and most-reposted Instagram status update ever.

Now with the news just about a week old, everyone's eyes have turned to where the happy couple will wed and Rhode Island has quickly become the rumored front runner.

Governor McKee's Ocean State Pitch

Though he's not wrong about the venues, chances are Swift would choose her own home as her wedding venue if she was going to tie the knot in town. She has had some pretty epic parties there already.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Enjoys Epic Fourth of July Holidays in Rhode Island

And if sources speaking with Page Six in New York are correct, she is planning to have another one.

What Sources Are Saying About Swift's Wedding Plans

According to an insider who has been speaking to the gossip column, Taylor and Travis are planning to marry in Rhode Island next summer because she is in a rush to have children.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Patrick Smith/Getty Images loading...

The paper previously claimed that the pair want to have a private ceremony with just friends and family "that will be more private than people think."

Swift's home in Watch Hill is pretty private and with the recent $1.7 million renovation to it, would certainly fit family and friends for a wedding weekend.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's Westerly Home Adding Massive New Addition

Of course with her new album dropping in October and presumably a new tour to follow next summer, could the sooner rather than later wedding rumors be just that? Rumors.

