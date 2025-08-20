It's official: Taylor Swift has announced her 12th album and fans are going nuts.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Just Announced Her New Album The Life of a Showgirl

Local businesses are getting in on the excitement, including Water Wizz in Wareham.

What Is Swiftie Day at Water Wizz?

SouthCoast's popular water park is inviting fans to join them for a Swiftie celebration. Swiftie Day at Water Wizz will be held Thursday, August 21.

Visitors to the park will be able to take home a special keepsake from the day as friendship bracelet-making will be offered from noon to 3 p.m.

How Fans Can Score Discounted Admission

While you're there, you may be humming along to a Taylor Swift tune. Make sure you belt those lyrics when entering the park as well.

Sing your favorite Taylor Swift song when entering the park and you'll receive 50 percent off your next visit (this season only).

Lucky winners will receive tickets to the park's upcoming "Hallowizz" event.

Get our free mobile app

Water Wizz Fast Facts

Water Wizz of Cape Cod is located on Cranberry Highway in Wareham, Massachusetts.

It was built back in 1982, boasting some of the first water attractions in New England.

Over a dozen water slides are located throughout the park.

Famous faces have visited the park: Grown Ups was filmed in 2009 and The Way Way Back used the Wareham water park as a backdrop for the 2012 film.

READ MORE: Wareham's Water Wizz Hosts Grown Ups-Style Bachelor Party

Captain Kid's Island and Little Neck Beach offer attractions for smaller children like dump buckets, smaller slides and fountains.

The Water Wizz season pass, The Wizzy Passport, offers unlimited access for the season, additional ticket perks, discounts and more.

States With The Biggest Taylor Swift Fans Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

Photos of Young Taylor Swift at the Start of Her Career Look back at nostalgic photos of a young Taylor Swift at the start of her career in the mid-to-late 2000s.