Wareham’s Water Wizz Hosting Taylor Swift Fan Event
It's official: Taylor Swift has announced her 12th album and fans are going nuts.
Local businesses are getting in on the excitement, including Water Wizz in Wareham.
What Is Swiftie Day at Water Wizz?
SouthCoast's popular water park is inviting fans to join them for a Swiftie celebration. Swiftie Day at Water Wizz will be held Thursday, August 21.
Visitors to the park will be able to take home a special keepsake from the day as friendship bracelet-making will be offered from noon to 3 p.m.
How Fans Can Score Discounted Admission
While you're there, you may be humming along to a Taylor Swift tune. Make sure you belt those lyrics when entering the park as well.
Sing your favorite Taylor Swift song when entering the park and you'll receive 50 percent off your next visit (this season only).
Lucky winners will receive tickets to the park's upcoming "Hallowizz" event.
Water Wizz Fast Facts
Water Wizz of Cape Cod is located on Cranberry Highway in Wareham, Massachusetts.
It was built back in 1982, boasting some of the first water attractions in New England.
Over a dozen water slides are located throughout the park.
Famous faces have visited the park: Grown Ups was filmed in 2009 and The Way Way Back used the Wareham water park as a backdrop for the 2012 film.
Captain Kid's Island and Little Neck Beach offer attractions for smaller children like dump buckets, smaller slides and fountains.
The Water Wizz season pass, The Wizzy Passport, offers unlimited access for the season, additional ticket perks, discounts and more.
