A light art installation inspired by Taylor Swift will be open to the public soon in Providence, but only for a few weeks.

What Is Taylor Swift’s World?

The Downtown Providence Park Network partnered with the Providence Tourism Council and the City of Providence to bring together a unique interactive art installation that will kick off on February 19 and will run through March 5.

The Taylor Swift's World installation is one of 19 installations that will be best experienced just after sunset. They are all part of the Downtown Providence festival of lights known as Lumina.

Taylor Swift's World will showcase art pieces inspired by her most recent tour, The Eras Tour. It will feature large-scale, human-powered interactive sculptures of some of her iconic objects. Items include Taylor's blue guitar, giant sunglasses, a large pink boot, and more.

The best part of all of this is that it's completely free. Although, that'll depend on where you find parking.

Where to Find the Installation in Downtown Providence

The installation sprawls across some very popular areas of downtown Providence; however, much of the Swift installation is along Burnside Park and Biltmore Park.

There is an interactive map that will pinpoint where in downtown you can find the different art pieces.

Who Created the Taylor Swift–Inspired Experience?

So who is behind creating this new interactive Swift experience? That would be Lemonde Studio. They are an international light art design studio known for the immersive public art experiences.

All the area Swifties, this is an opportunity to show your love and loyalty. If you ask me, this is totally worth standing out in the cold and getting some creative pictures and reels.

