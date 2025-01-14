Taylor Swift’s Westerly Home Under Construction With Big Addition

For over a decade Taylor Swift has owned a stunning waterfront 5.23-acre property in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Throughout those years, she has hosted friends for the holidays, had star studded weekend long parties and even written songs about her historic home.

Now she seems to be adding to the 12,000 square foot house for reasons fans have been speculating about for days online.

A recent video shared on TikTok by user @biggie.slime shows a towering construction crane on site and what appears to be a large addition being put on the nearly 100-year-old home.

You’d think with 12,000 square feet, eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms and 700 feet of beachfront this house would have plenty of room for anything and everything.

Clearly Taylor doesn't currently agree.

She seems to be converting what was once a second floor balcony into a new enclosed room. And her fans had some fun discussing what that room might be.

Some guessed an Eras Tour museum space, others said a new recording studio or a space for her boyfriend Travis Kelce to record his podcasts while truly hopeful fans speculated it was a guest room for themselves.

Perhaps those fans are not as far off as they thought.

What Is Taylor Swift Adding To Her Westerly Home?

In a November 25, 2024 permit filing with the city of Westerly, a request was made for this new addition.

It states that the work requested is a remodel to an existing kitchen and the creation of new bathrooms.

Also in the permit is a request to add a 16x24 bedroom to the property, which is presumably the construction captured on TikTok.

The work doesn't come cheap either. The permit states all this remodeling comes to about $1.7 million. Though that is just a drop in the bucket to Taylor Swift.

So now you know that Taylor is adding a new bedroom to her huge Westerly property. Now we can let the internet sit back and wonder just who that bedroom is for?

