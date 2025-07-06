Cowabunga, dude! The turtles are back for an epic return to the big screen as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles celebrates its 35th anniversary.

It's hard to believe it's been over three decades since Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello came on the big screen. Now, you can relive all the '90s nostalgia on the big screen.

Back On The Big Screen

The 1990 hit that brought the pizza-loving turtles to life is set for a re-release August 17 and 20 via Fathom Entertainment. Not only can fans get a taste of nostalgia by watching the film, they'll also get a behind-the-scenes look at the film with a brand-new featurette, Turtles Unmasked.

Commentary from the director, home movie footage from filming, deleted scenes and more can be seen.

When the film first hit theaters, it grossed over $200 million and launched a trilogy.

Local Showtimes

Interested in revisiting your childhood? You're in luck. There are a few theaters in our area that have showtimes.

This isn't always the case when a movie gets a re-release, so if you want to see TMNT again, take a look at some local times:

August 17

Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place, Foxboro, MA 1 p.m.

Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX 1 p.m.

Showcase Cinemas Warwick, RI 1 p.m.

August 20

Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place, Foxboro 7 p.m.

Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX 7 p.m.

Showcase Cinemas Warwick 7 p.m.

There are plenty of other theaters throughout Massachusetts and even Connecticut as well. Visit the Fathom Entertainment website for more info and tickets.

35 Years of Nostalgia

Seeing the milestone may make you feel old, but the memories it unlocks are treasured.

From yelling "cowabunga" to the words of wisdom from Master Splinter, the movie brings back lots of nostalgia – and makes me want pizza.

Any time I see a yellow jacket, I can't help but think of April O'Neil. Heck, I feel like her any time I'm at the Bruins games wearing my yellow blazer and holding a microphone.

The '90s trilogy was the first wave of films, followed by an animated TMNT in 2007 starring the voice of Chris Evans, the 2014 smash Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles starring Megan Fox and two more films that collectively grossed $1.3 billion worldwide.

