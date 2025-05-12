The Tiny Rhode Island Town Best For Spotting Famous Faces

Looking to have a celebrity encounter? Then you don't have to travel far.

While most people probably think of Los Angeles and New York City as hot spots for star sightings, it seems you have a better chance to seeing someone famous much closer to home.

Sure, the SouthCoast has had its fair share of celebrities stop by, but it's apparently nothing compared to the famous faces you'll find in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Using popular celebrity sighting Instagram accounts and tracking 42 cities around the globe stars like to frequent, Casino.org says little old Watch Hill offers your best chance of a celebrity sighting (per capita) of anywhere in the world.

READ MORE: Newport Hotel Named Among 'Most Romantic' in The World

It's presumably all thanks to Taylor Swift, with a little help from Rhode Island's tiny size.

Ever since Swift bought her "Holiday House" in 2013, the number of A-listers that have come to the Ocean State has grown massively.

From her famous Fourth of July parties over the years to this past summer's birthday barbeque for bestie Blake Lively, a laundry list of celebrities have come and gone from Watch Hill.

READ MORE: Remembering the Time Ed Sheeran Completed a New England Ice Cream Challenge

Add to that Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's sports star-studded wedding at the Ocean House in Watch Hill last summer, and Rhode Island ranking as No. 1 worldwide for celebrity sightings doesn't seem that all that strange.

Of course, since most of these celebrity sightings are at a distance while the celebs hang out at Taylor Swift's house, they aren't exactly your chance to get a selfie with your favorite star. But you never know who you might see next spending time in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

All The Famous Faces That Have Been to Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Home Taylor Swift bought her huge Westerly, Rhode Island mansion back in 2013. Since then she has hosted star-studded Fourth of July parties , let her famous friends use the place as a romantic getaway and of course brought many celebrity boyfriends to town. Here are all the celebrities we know have made an appearance at Holiday House over the years. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

See the Stars Who Own Homes in Rhode Island There are plenty of celebrities who once called Rhode Island home, but how many still do? Here's the list of stars who own homes across the Ocean State. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall