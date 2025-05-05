This Sensational Six Mile Stretch is Massachusetts’ Longest Beach
If you are looking for an epic beach walk, the longest beach in Massachusetts has a stunning six-mile stretch for you to wander.
On the SouthCoast, the gorgeous two-miles of sand at Westport's Horseneck Beach seems like a super sunny day stroll. But farther down 195, beach-lovers will find an even longer stretch of sand that has been welcoming sunseekers since the early 1700's.
No surprise, Massachusetts' longest beach is on the Cape. Though before all the tourists arrive this summer, it might be the perfect time of year to explore it in peace.
Sitting along the "bicep" of Cape Cod's arm is Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable.
This six-mile stretch of sand includes 4,700 acres of marshes, maritime forests and sand dunes, who cottages are recognized as a Cultural Historic District.
Visitors can hike, swim or walk along the beach from the Sandy Neck Gate House all the way out to the Sandy Neck Lighthouse at the entrance of Barnstable Harbor.
It's a perfect day trip for nature lovers, due to the multiple habitats along the shore and the numerous species of plants and wildlife that call them home. And though the summer brings families by the hundreds to its shores, the spring months can be a lot quieter.
They can also be a lot cheaper.
During beach season (Memorial Day through Labor Day), parking passes from Barnstable or Sandwich are required to park at Sandy Neck Beach. Outside that window however, only those looking to park campers or drive off road vehicles on the beach need passes to do so.
So if a sunny, spring day seems like the perfect time to stroll along one of Massachusetts' most beautiful beaches, this six-mile stretch at Sandy Neck is worth the trip.
