The internet is buzzing today after a major Kiss Cam fumble Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Believe it or not, this blunder might be even more costly than any of Rhamondre Stevenson's seven fumbles last season. It could cost hundreds of millions.

CEO Caught on Kiss Cam During Foxboro Coldplay Show

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the CEO of Astronomer, a software development company valued at over a billion dollars, was caught on Gillette’s Kiss Cam during the Coldplay concert. Unfortunately for him, the sold-out crowd witnessed Andy Byron cuddling up intimately with his head of human resources, Kristin Cabot.

The only problem? Andy is a very married man.

Chris Martin Reacts from the Stage

Even Coldplay’s front man Chris Martin paused the show to call out the moment after the couple visibly panicked and ducked their heads in embarrassment.

“Oh, what, either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” Martin joked, sending the Foxboro crowd into a roar of laughter.

Viral Video Creates Personal Fallout

While much of Gillette howled at the on-screen drama, the consequences are serious for Byron’s family. We can only imagine how his wife must have felt as the calls and messages started pouring in Wednesday night, along with viral footage of the cozy cam moment. Discovering infidelity is devastating enough. Discovering it with the rest of the world is a personal nightmare.

The Internet Delivers Laughs After the Storm

As terrible as it is, of course, the internet never let's us down. Commenters wasted no time jumping in with stinging comments about the CEO's very public mistake. Here are just a few of our favorite reactions.