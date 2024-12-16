Unexpected Rhode Island Eatery Lands on Best New Restaurant List

Rhode Island has slowly been making its mark on the food world. In fact, foodies from across the globe have starting making trips to the Ocean State simply to eat.

While many of these treks include visits to Providence and Newport for their renowned restaurants, a new Rhode Island hot spot for food has been emerging.

According to Esquire magazine and their recent 'Best New Restaurants in America' list, Westerly is also a must-see town when making a food tour in our little corner of the world.

The magazine's annual list included 35 restaurants this year and it doesn't come close to including that many different states.

Most of Esquire's best new restaurants are in major U.S. cities like, Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Atlanta and New Orleans.

Yet, perhaps amazingly, River Bar in Westerly, RI also made the cut.

The reviewers painted the picture of "the mighty Pawcatuck flow[ing] under the Broad Street Bridge and past the twinkling patio lights of River Bar" and noted that the "food matches the comfort and pleasure of a slow-rolling waterway."

But it wasn't just the location Esquire loved.

They raved about River Bar co-owner James Wayman's Rhode Island clam chowder, lauded the "Classic Burger" made with locally raised meat and swooned over the cornbread made with ancient flint corn.

A foodie heaven from the sounds of it.

They were one of just two New England restaurants to make the list at all, sharing the honor with Oun Lido's of Portland, Maine.

So if eating highly reviewed food in a scenic environment is something you love, this seems like a restaurant to add to your list.

