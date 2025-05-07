Whoa, baby!

Amanda Fiorentino and her boyfriend Ryan Pina of Wareham thought they’d seen it all when they welcomed twin girls back in June 2019 at Tobey Hospital. Fast forward to 2025, and fate had other plans.

On February 20, 2025, Fiorentino delivered triplets at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence. Yes, you read that right: twins followed by triplets.

“I went in for the very first ultrasound, and they told me there were three heartbeats,” Fiorentino recalled. “I just cried. I didn’t know how I was going to handle it.”

A High-Risk Pregnancy and Daily Monitoring in New Bedford

Wareham, mom, twins, triplets, rare birth, multiple pregnancies, family, motherhood, New Bedford, Women & Infants Hospital, Tobey Hospital, NICU, C-section, parenting Courtesy Amanda Fiorentino loading...

To add to the rarity, two of the triplets are mono mono twins, meaning they share the same amniotic sac and placenta, a condition so uncommon it comes with increased monitoring. For Fiorentino, that meant daily trips to New Bedford for hour-long monitoring sessions throughout her pregnancy.

At 31 weeks, doctors delivered the babies via C-section.

Wareham, mom, twins, triplets, rare birth, multiple pregnancies, family, motherhood, New Bedford, Women & Infants Hospital, Tobey Hospital, NICU, C-section, parenting Courtesy Amanda Fiorentino loading...

One Full House, a Minivan and a Whole Lot of Love

The mono mono twins were born first (Babies A and B), followed by Baby C, who had his own sac. The result? Three healthy baby boys, adding to a household that already includes twin girls turning six this June.

“I had to get a new minivan,” Fiorentino joked.

As for Pina’s reaction?

“He almost passed out during the twins,” she laughed. “With the triplets, I called him from the parking lot after the ultrasound. He thought I was joking, then he hung up on me.”

Picking Names, Surviving NICU, and Preparing for Life With Five Kids

Now on maternity leave until September, Amanda is adjusting to life with five young children, one of whom is already home while the other two remain in the NICU.

“It’s a lot. I think we need a reality show,” she said with a smile. “But by the summer, it’ll be a full house.”

When it came to naming three boys, Amanda and Ryan went through plenty of options before landing on the final three, each with meaningful middle names.

Wareham, mom, twins, triplets, rare birth, multiple pregnancies, family, motherhood, New Bedford, Women & Infants Hospital, Tobey Hospital, NICU, C-section, parenting Courtesy Amanda Fiorentino loading...

When asked the million-dollar question, are you done having kids? Fiorentino didn’t hesitate:

“Yes, yes, yes. I’m done," she said. "The next time it might be quadruplets!”

With a supportive family behind her and a full heart (and house), Fiorentino is taking life one diaper at a time.

Top Trending Baby Names in Massachusetts for 2024 Expecting in 2024? Expect to see the following baby names coming out of Massachusetts this year. Gallery Credit: Maddie Levine

Rhode Island's Top 20 Baby Names of 2024 Rhode Island's preliminary list of the most popular baby names for 2024 features a mix of classic and modern favorites. Gallery Credit: Gazelle