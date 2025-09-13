A Westport teen got the thrill of a lifetime when her face lit up one of the most famous billboards in the world.

Seventeen-year-old Brenna Legendre, a junior in high school who has Down syndrome, was featured on a marquee in New York City’s Times Square as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual video presentation.

Out of more than 2,600 photo submissions, only 500 are selected each year, making Brenna’s spotlight moment especially meaningful.

Proud Parents and the Power of Inclusion

Her proud mom, Kim Tripp-Legendre, shared how the opportunity came about.

“We submitted her picture, and it happened. This is actually her second time,” she said. “The last time was 10 years ago, back in 2014, when she was featured alongside her godmother, Melinda Aaronson.”

The Times Square showcase serves as the kickoff to the Buddy Walk, a national event promoting acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome.

A Special New York Moment

While the family didn’t attend this year’s walk due to Brenna not feeling her best, they still made the trip count.

“We just did the Times Square thing,” Kim said. “We went to the 9/11 Memorial, a Broadway show, and everything Brenna wanted to do.”

When Brenna finally saw her face appear larger than life in Times Square, her mom said it was pure emotion:

“She actually cried happy tears," she said. "It was a huge moment.”

Looking Ahead

Brenna has her sights set on even bigger things. She hopes to attend Bristol Community College after high school and is already carving out a path in modeling. Her next professional shoot is scheduled for October 5.

For her mom, watching Brenna blaze her own trail has been both inspiring and humbling.

“When you have a child with a disability, you think you’re going to be the one to pave the way. But it’s actually been her showing me the way,” Kim said.

From Westport to the Big Apple, Brenna is proving that the possibilities are endless, and that every happy tear is worth celebrating.

