Westport mom Tamera DeSousa turned a chore most parents dread into a small business that is making some noise on the SouthCoast.

DeSousa is the founder of Clean Seats on the Go, a service that cleans children’s car seats, strollers and wagons for busy parents who just don't have the time or patience to tackle the job themselves.

As a mother of three littles ages seven, two and one, DeSousa knows exactly how messy car seats can get.

“I feel like kids make such a mess of their car seats,” she said. “Everybody hates cleaning them and I have the time to do it.”

A Simple Idea Built Around Busy Parents

The concept behind Clean Seats on the Go is simple and designed to make life easier for families.

Customers remove the car seat from their vehicle and leave it on their porch. DeSousa picks it up, deep cleans it and returns it the next morning ready to go back into the car.

If the customer lives locally in the Westport area, the turnaround can be less than 12 hours.

“I can pick it up at night and have it back by the next morning around nine o’clock,” she said.

What She Finds Inside Car Seats

After nearly a year in business, DeSousa has seen just about everything hiding inside car seats.

One recent job included two car seats and a stroller that had not been cleaned for about a year.

“There were leaves and mud in them,” she said with a laugh. “The mom was almost embarrassed to drop them off, but that is what I am here for.”

Even heavily used seats can typically be restored after a few hours of detailed cleaning.

How Much Does Car Seat Cleaning Cost

DeSousa charges about $45 for a standard car seat cleaning. She also offers bundle pricing for strollers and wagons.

Considering that many car seats cost hundreds of dollars, the service can help extend the life of expensive baby gear.

Word of Mouth Is Helping the Business Grow

DeSousa launched the unique business about seven or eight months ago and said word of mouth has helped bring in steady customers.

Some families have already returned for repeat cleanings, while others are recommending the service to grandparents and relatives who also keep car seats for visiting kids.

For DeSousa, the business also provides a way to stay home with her young children while earning income.

Before starting Clean Seats on the Go, she worked as a medical assistant at Westport Family Medicine.

“I’ll go back eventually when the kids are a little older,” she said. “For now this works really well.”

Parents interested in the service can find Clean Seats on the Go on Facebook and Instagram.

Scared About Parenthood? Here's What These SouthCoast Parents Had to Say I want kids someday, but I'm terrified of taking that next step. When I hear my friends complain about how hard it is, it makes me wonder, is it even worth it? Here's what real moms and dads on the SouthCoast had to say about it. Gallery Credit: Maddie Levine