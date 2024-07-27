Westport is celebrating its unique culture and heritage this week with the Westport Fair.

In addition to its beautiful beaches, it's no secret that farming is the centerpiece of the small SouthCoast town.

One of the benefits of living in or near a community like Westport is the abundance and availability of fresh produce. Like seafood, once you are exposed to fresh produce you can quickly become a produce snob (in the best way).

However, one Westport farmstand is speaking out about an annoying trend that is making it more challenging to conduct business. Earlier this week, Mom & Pop Farmstand took to Facebook to educate the public about an annoying trend it says is a growing problem for the business.

Corn Husking and Leaving

The Mom & Pop Farmstand is located at the corner of American Legion Highway and Sanford Road.

The farmstand says that more and more people are husking the ears of corn... before paying for said corn. The business is implementing a new policy:

READ MORE: Your 2024 Westport Fair Survival Guide

"If you husk it, you own it."

Mom & Pop described a woman who went to the business earlier this week and started husking the corn.

"Three corns opened, then she buys none," the owners said.

In another Facebook post about the same customer, Mom & Pop expressed frustration and explained why something that some may find innocent is so damaging to them.

Some people like to husk corn before they buy it to make sure it is a quality ear, but once the corn is hucked and left behind, no one will buy it.

It creates waste.

Bottom line? Mom and Pop is begging you to just select an ear of corn, buy it, and move on.

The Ultimate Westport Fair Survival Guide If you're a first-timer or out-of-towner, here's how to make the most of your visit to the legendary Westport Fair. Gallery Credit: Gazelle

25 In-Season Summer Fruits and Veggies This is some of the produce that is in season during the summer