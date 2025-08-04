Tell me you're Portuguese without telling me you’re Portuguese.

When push comes to shove, one Westport woman decided to abandon her one and only carry-on for a loaf of Portuguese sweet bread, and honestly, it might be the most Portuguese thing ever.

On Tuesday, July 15, Mindi Cadieux Bennivedse of Westport flew to Florida with nothing but a two-pound loaf of Tony’s Bakery sweet bread from Fall River as her “personal item.” She even posted the hilarious photo with the perfect caption:

“Portuguese life… this is my personal item to fly with.”

Why Sweet Bread Means So Much on the SouthCoast

For anyone who grew up on the SouthCoast, this is peak relatability. Whether it’s chouriço, malasadas or fresh sweet bread, you just don’t leave home without a little taste of Fall River, even if it means sacrificing extra clothes for a loaf of bread.

A loaf of Tony’s Bakery Portuguese sweet bread being used as a carry-on item on a flight to Florida Mindi Cadieux Bennivedse via Facebook loading...

If you ask me, it’s a perfect nod to not only Portuguese culture, but also a beloved Fall River bakery, and the things we love so much we’ll lug them across state lines just to feel a little closer to home.

Portuguese Pride in Every Bite

Because at the end of the day, when you’re miles away from the SouthCoast, sometimes all you need is a sweet loaf of fresh massa to bring you back.

Now that’s what I call "first-class" Portuguese priorities

