Jonathan Lawrence had everything in place. The ring was bought. The proposal date was set. The New Bedford man was ready to pop the question to his dream girl.

Jonathan had even made the traditional move of asking his girlfriend's parents for their blessing. The only loose end was figuring out a way to propose to Brea.

He wanted something memorable, something they could recreate every year to celebrate the moment.

The Perfect Plymouth Proposal Idea

That's when it hit him: whale watching.

"I wanted to do something that was sentimental," Jonathan said. "Something we could do each year. We've gone whale watching every year since we met three years ago, so I figured that was the perfect opportunity because it wouldn't be too obvious."

Just before boarding the Captain John Boats whale watching tour Saturday morning, Jonathan dropped to one knee. The people taking boarding photos were already snapping away.

"I was trying not to drop the ring in the water," he said. "There was a decent crowd and a bunch of crew members that witnessed the engagement. I passed my phone off to somebody standing nearby and she was able to take a few pictures and record some video."

She Said Yes

The best part about it? Brea said yes! It's the classic love story of the Lewiston, Maine girl falling in love with the New Bedford boy, then becoming husband and wife.

The couple were lucky to cap off the day by seeing two right whales, three humpbacks, and a 10-month-old great white shark.

The now-engaged couple plans on finishing their undergraduate studies at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. Jonathan then hopes to earn a law degree.

"Probably 2029 before we can afford a wedding," he said..

