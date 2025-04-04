Why Did That Massachusetts Policeman Touch Your Car After Pulling You Over?

When was the last time you looked in your rearview mirror and your stomach dropped when you saw those red and blue lights flashing?

That's the worst.

Now what you probably never noticed is that when you are pulled over, police always touch the trunk of your car or your headlight as they're walking up to talk to you.

In reality, a traffic stop is never routine to begin with. It doesn't matter if you're driving in Massachusetts, Missouri, or Malibu, California; most officers across the country touch your car during a traffic stop.

Here's why.

REASON #1

According to Reader's Digest, this is purely for the officer's safety. They're literally leaving their fingerprint on your car, so if something happens to them that leaves them incapacitated or in trouble, there's evidence they were there.

Even with body cams and street cameras, it's still routine for many officers to practice this maneuver that dates back decades.

REASON #2

According to the MotorVerso website, this is also done to ensure the trunk is closed and latched. It may sound odd, but it's to make sure there isn't someone hiding in the truck who will jump out and attack the officer or flee.

REASON #3

When a police officer pauses to touch your trunk or tail light, according to MotorVerso, this gives the officer time to see if the driver makes any sudden movements that may be concealing something, reaching for something, or simply trying to put on their seatbelt.

Overall, this is about the initial body language of the driver and any passengers that could affect the policeman's safety, or that they should take note of.

Law enforcement officials actually receive special training in body language interpretation, which includes traffic stops.

