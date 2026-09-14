Everywhere you look these days new businesses seem to be opening their doors. From restaurants to supermarkets and even new movie theater openings, it's hard to imagine we're lacking anything when it comes to shopping.

Yet, there are some elusive businesses that have yet to open anywhere in Massachusetts.

Why In-N-Out Burger Skips the East Coast

In fact, one such business, In-N-Out Burger, says they will probably never open in the Bay State at all.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Stores We Want To See Open on the SouthCoast

Sorry to dash any dreams of getting a 'double-double animal style' from a local In-N-Out drive-thru in your lifetime, but the chances are extremely low.

CEO Lynsi Snyder Shares Her Stance

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

During a recent appearance at Pepperdine University, In-N-Out Burger owner and CEO Lynsi Snyder stated,

I don't see us being on the East Coast in my lifetime.

Considering Snyder is only 44, that's a serious disappointment to local fast food fans. In-N-Out will open six new locations in five different states before the end of this year, but the East Coast remains off limits—for a very good reason.

The Real Reason: Freshness Over Expansion

As Snyder explained during her appearance, she refuses to compromise on quality and insists that every location the company opens must be within a 500-mile radius of a distribution center to keep ingredients fresh and never frozen.

READ MORE: Where To Find the Best Prime Rib in Massachusetts

Current distribution centers are in California and Texas, so the entire East Coast must remain without an In-N-Out Burger for the foreseeable future.

No Apps, No Expansion—Staying True to the Brand

Snyder also spoke about never incorporating online ordering or mobile apps into the chain to keep the unique customer service and "human warmth" aspect alive in their restaurants.

So while the news of never seeing an In-N-Out Burger in Massachusetts may be incredibly disappointing, her reasoning just makes it much easier to deal with.

Craziest Cheeseburgers on the SouthCoast Here are some of the craziest cheesburgers being cooked up on the SouthCoast, as told to us by you the readers. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker