If you think your list of outdoor activities has to dwindle each winter, think again.

While it is nice to cuddle up under a blanket on a chilly day, consider getting outside and exploring the great outdoors with one of the local trails that are part of the Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust (DNRT).

"There's a certain stillness in winter and it's very peaceful and perfect for a contemplative walk," DNRT Development & Outreach Specialist Kendra Parker said.

READ MORE: Dartmouth Trails Features Features Historic Site

The peaceful atmosphere provides the perfect setting for those looking to unplug and feel at one with nature.

"It's much quieter on the trails during the winter. There are less hikers, but also just less noise," Parker said. "Fresh snow on the ground and on the trees is just a beautiful backdrop for a walk."

Keep Your Eyes Peeled

While exploring the trails, keep an eye out for local wildlife.

Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust via Facebook Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust via Facebook loading...

"There's a good chance you'll find deer, coyote, squirrel, and birds prints along the trails. Plus, fresh snow on the ground and on the trees is just a beautiful backdrop for a walk," Parker said.

READ MORE: Stunning Dartmouth Daffodils Date Back to World War II

"In today's busy world, we've lost our connection to nature. With over 40 miles of DNRT trails, there are plenty of places to explore and experience the world around us," she said. "Not only is fostering a relationship with the outdoors a way to experience beauty and peacefulness, but studies show that spending time in nature can help with physical and mental health, including lowered blood pressure and improved cognitive function."

READ MORE: Westport Land Conservation Trust Hike Offers Scenic Trails and Local Wine Experience

Get our free mobile app

Upcoming Walks & Events

Ocean View Farm Work Party: January 28, 2026, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This free cleanup event does not require registration. Participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and long pants. Refreshments and tools will be available.

Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust via Facebook Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust via Facebook loading...

Pop-up Sunset Walk: February 1, 2026, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., located at 320 Horseneck Road in Dartmouth

February 1, 2026, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., located at 320 Horseneck Road in Dartmouth Seal Walk: March 28, 2026, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at Salter’s Point

at 128 Ocean Avenue. Registration opens February 28. This free three-mile walk (primarily on pavement) will take you along the shore of Salter's Point in hopes of catching a glimpse of some seal bathing on the rocks.

Walk Down Memory Lane at the Dartmouth Mall in 2017 Thanks to artificial intelligence and advances in 3D mapping, Google Maps is slowly rolling out a new feature called immersive view, allowing users to go inside buildings. It looks like Dartmouth Mall is one of the first places in the area to use the new technology, thanks to images from 2017. Gallery Credit: Maddie Levine

Immerse Yourself in New Hampshire's Fall Foliage on These 8 Hiking Trails Gallery Credit: Megan