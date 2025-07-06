Planning your child's upcoming birthday party? One of the best locations for hosting a fun-filled party is just a short drive away.

Supercharged Entertainment in Wrentham was recently named Best Birthday Party Venue by Macaroni KID.



For those on the SouthCoast, don't let the location deter you. It's worth the drive!

Located right off Interstate 495 on Route 1, Supercharged has everything from digital darts to axe throwing and a huge selection of arcade games. It's easy to spend the whole day there.

Endless Fun For All

I've attended many a kids' party, watching my kids jump, play and eat cupcakes for their friends. Finding a great place for a party that stands out from other locations can be tough. After a while, they tend to blend together.

At Supercharged, there's so much to choose from. My kids loved taking on the ninja wipeout course, bouncing on the trampolines and earning tickets on the arcade games.

After the endless hours of bouncing, racing, playing VR laser tag, axe throwing and even bumper cars, your kids (and the kids at heart) will have plenty of options for burning energy.

World Class Go-Karting

Grab your friends and go head-to-head on the largest indoor karting track in the world. The two tracks can combine to make one super track measuring 80,000 square feet.

Drivers who feel the need for speed will love the boost feature on the steering wheel as you navigate your way along the track.

Plus, with zero emissions and the climate controlled building, you can breathe easy and avoid the smell and sound of gas-powered karts offered elsewhere.

You know it's been a good day of play when your kids fall asleep the second you turn onto the highway.

