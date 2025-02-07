Cheapest Airfare For 15 Places Out Of Boston, Massachusetts

It's winter in New England, time to start thinking about where are you going to fly to.

The Boston Globe has some tips and destinations where you can get out of Dodge on the cheap.

airplane flying Getty Images loading...

All flights are out of Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts

I think by now, Mainers have learned that if you are looking to go west, you gotta fly out of Boston for your best options. All flights mentioned are out of Logan. There are some tips that the Globe dug up for getting deals. Because there are deals to be had. A survey from Dollar Flight Club, which is a travel membership service did a lot of leg work for you.

San Francisco Getty Images loading...

Tips on saving money when you travel out of New England

Boston Globe chatted with the CEO of Dollar Flight Club for valuable advice. If you are staying in the United States, book at least 28 days in advance and you can save up to 24%, 10% for international travel. It's always going to save you money if you can avoid peak travel days like Fridays and Sundays during the busy time of spring and summer. But if you can fly out on a Tuesday, you could save hundreds of dollars.

READ MORE: From the Northern Border to the Southern Coast, These Are Maine’s 10 Busiest Airports

If you are a bargain hunter, make it so that you are notified when a price changes. Ticket prices can go up and down in a day! Be ready to buy quickly if you see a deal. Also if a price drops after you buy tickets, a lot of airlines let you rebook without a fee. So good luck, travel safely and maybe one of these 15 destinations will soon see you.

15 Cheapeast Places to Fly Out of Boston, Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Lori Voornas