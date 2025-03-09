Do You Remember These Board Games Seen in a Bradlees Store in 1977?  

As a kid, I loved board games.

Monopoly, Sorry, Trouble, Yahtzee, and most of all, game show home games, like The Price is Right. A video recently surfaced of Facebook from WGBH in Boston that shows all the board games that were for sale at a Bradlees store in 1977.

Bradlees had multiple locations in Maine, including Lewiston, North Windham, Topsham, and Westbrook. However, all Bradlees stores in Maine closed by March 2001 after the chain filed for bankruptcy in December 2000.

The Muppet Show game says right on the box "It's a GAME!" We knew this, of course. It's directed by Kermit the Frog and produced by Parker Brothers and is full of Muppets.

Bradlees Is No More But The Boardgame Nostalgia Is Real

This video was shot in December 1977 at the former Bradlees in the Watertown Mall in Watertown, Massachusetts. The first thing you'll notice is that just about every show on TV in 1977 had its own board game. Some of those shows were geared for kids, but several others...not so much.

Check out this video then scroll down for more info on all these games as well as a look at just a part of my game show vintage home game collection.

