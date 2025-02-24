The Most Popular Vehicle is the Same In Every New England State But One

New Englanders are particular about the type of vehicle they want to drive in an area of the country where you never know for sure what kind of weather you'll have next.

So what do New Englanders prefer to drive the most in each of the six New England states? You may be surprised that five out of the six New England states prefer the same car.

Road & Track did some research to find the most popular vehicle in each state by gathering automotive registration data from Experian to find the top 3 most popular cars in each U.S. state in 2023.

For the record, I'm a Ford guy and have been pretty much ever since I started driving my grandfather's old 1978 F-100 as my first car. It has a manual transmission with a shift on the steering column, also known as "three on the tree" for the three gears. It was wild by today's standards.

Unfortunately, there is no Ford as the most popular vehicle in the New England States, but here's the one that people in five out of six states drive the most.

Toyota RAV4

Toyota Toyota loading...

Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island all chose the Toyota RAV4 as their go-to vehicle. Here's how the second and third most popular worked out for each of these states:

Maine - 2nd: Subaru Forester 3rd: Ford F-150

New Hampshire - 2nd: Honda CR-V 3rd: Toyota Tacoma

Massachusetts - 2nd: Honda CR-V 3rd: Tesla Model Y

Rhode Island - 2nd: Honda CR-V 3rd: Toyota Tacoma

Vermont - 2nd: Subaru Crosstrek 3rd: Ford F-150

That leaves Connecticut which decided to go their own way.

Honda CR-V

Honda Honda loading...

Honda managed to take the crown in Connecticut for the most popular vehicle. Here are the runner-ups:

Connecticut - 2nd: Honda CR-V 3rd: Toyota Tacoma



