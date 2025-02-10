Kohl’s Is Closing Stores in 2025, Including in New England

Everywhere you look these days it feels like another place has closed.

In Maine, there were over 30 restaurants that ended their run in 2024. Meanwhile, big-time department store Macy's recently announced it was closing over 60 of its stores in 2025.

According to CNN, Kohl's has decided to join in with its unfortunate news that it will be closing 27 stores (so far) in 2025.

Which Kohl's Stores Will Be Closing?

Thankfully, it appears that of the 27 stores slated to close, a majority of New England has managed to stay off the list.

As of now, Maine, which has stores in Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford and Westbrook, and New Hampshire, which has stores in Bedford, Hooksett, Keene, Nashua, Newington, Plaistow, Rochester, Salem, Seabrook, Tilton, and West Lebanon, do not have any places listed as closing.

Unfortunately, one location in Massachusetts, which has 25 stores in the state, did make the list.

CNN reported that Kohl's at 501 Technology Center Drive in Stoughton, Massachusetts, will be closing.

Why Are Kohl's Stores Closing?

According to CBS News, a statement from the company revealed that the stores selected for closure were "underperforming stores."

The news station reported that Kohl's has over 1,150 locations in the United States.

The Kohl's website lists over 60 stores in New England with Massachusetts having the most.

Hopefully, no more stores will be added to the list as the year goes on.