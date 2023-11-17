Small Maine Town Named Hallmark Christmas Town and Best in the State

Ahhh the holidays. You either love them or hate them, but this one Maine city really goes all out in the decor department.

Tons of towns in Maine really embrace decorating their streets for Christmas, but this one really blows the other ones out of the water every winter.

Boothbay Harbor has taken a spot on the list of the 12 best Christmas Towns in Maine, and is absolutely a must-visit (spoken from experience).

As visitmaine.net describes it,

"This quaint and cozy historic harbor town will stir up warm feelings of Christmas nostalgia — not only does the town already feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie, but it also goes all out for the holidays!"

Every December, Boothbay lights up their streets with millions of sparkling lights and festive Christmas scenes. It's gorgeous.

Have you ever heard of the Boothbay Festival of Lights? Well, from December 1 until the end of the month, you'll find tons of festive winter activities the town puts on for you. There's something holiday-themed to check out every night or day that you visit!

Here's the official Boothbay Festival of Lights schedule of activities for 2023.

