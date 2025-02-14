From Maine to Massachusetts: These Are the Richest Billionaires in Each New England State

Wouldn't it be nice to have billions of dollars for the holidays?

You could choose to buy lavish things for yourself, and your friends and family as gifts, and you could still live your day-to-day like you normally do... but with a massive bank account that affords you basically whatever you want when you want.

Oh, to dream.

That's probably why over 50 percent of Americans buy a lottery ticket every year, according to The Ascent. One person even scored a billion-dollar winning ticket in Lebanon, Maine, in January 2023, so there's hope for us yet.

You might be surprised to know there's a fair amount of billionaires in the United States, and Forbes determined that "47 states are home to at least one member of the ten-figure club" as of March 2024.

The business magazine highlighted that some states even have 100+ billionaires, including California, New York and Florida. That tracks.

In their research, Forbes listed the richest residents in each US state, with only Alaska, Delaware, and West Virginia not making the billionaire cut. Maybe next year for them. Fingers crossed.

As for New England, these are the richest in each state, according to Forbes:

So how close is New England's richest person to the richest in the United States?

Per Forbes, Elon Musk of Tesla and X, formerly Twitter, takes that top crown with an estimated net worth of $195 billion dollars. So Abigal Johnson has only 166 billion dollars less, but who's counting?

If you're wondering where famous Maine author Stephen King or New Hampshire native and comedian Adam Sandler stands compared to the billionaires, Celebrity Net Worth lists King at a cool $500 million and Sandler at nice $440 million.

Not too bad at all.

Ready to make your next million billion?

