Midcoast Maine Town Named One of 20 Most Beautiful in the Nation

One of Midcoast Maine's popular Seacoast spots has been included on quite the prestigious list.

In fact, this town was named one of the 20 most beautiful in the entire country by Travel + Leisure Magazine. Talk about some bragging rights.

Of course, I'm talking about the town of Camden. It's not only a popular destination for many a Mainer and tourist, but also one of many locations that I love to visit. Heck, I even enjoy a simple drive through the village.

Boats moored in Camden, Maine harbor Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Camden is simply stunning. The town is situated right on Maine's beautiful coast. It features a stunning harbor filled with old schooners, fishing boats, and windjammers. The waterfront is also loaded with restaurants that will not only blow you away with taste, but also the incredible views of Penobscot Bay and Curtis Island Light.

Just above the waterfront is the main drag that perfectly encapsulates everything to love about a small Maine village. The main street is always bustling with life, and for good reason. It's a smorgasbord of small shops, charming inns, and restaurants.

Speaking of inns, Camden might be the capital of bed & breakfasts. It seems that every large, historic house has been converted into an amazing B&B. This includes an actual castle that you can stay in.

As wonderful as this all is, we haven't even gotten to the best part, the state park. Literally minutes away from the downtown is the entrance to Camden Hills State Park, the home to Mount Battie. The summit is an easy hike. However, an auto road to the top also exists in case the hike isn't in the cards.

The views from the summit are some of the best in Maine. It's a spectacular sight that showcases Camden and the bay.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Travel + Leasure included Camden in this exclusive list with other heavy hitters, including Sedona, Arizona, and Cape May, New Jersey. However, Camden is the only New England town to make the list. Not too bad for one of Maine's most treasured spots.

This is great publicity for Camden, a town that continues to grow in popularity from both Mainers and tourists alike. And now, all I want to do is go visit again.

