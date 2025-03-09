Maine Ski Resort Named #5 Most Beautiful in US and Canada

When it comes to ski resorts that deliver jaw-dropping views and world-class skiing, many people think of glitzy spots like Whistler Blackcomb in Canada, which was just ranked #1 most beautiful ski resort in the world, according to Bounce. But guess what? Us Mainers have some bragging rights too. Our very own Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley Maine, has slid into the Top 5 Most Beautiful Ski Resorts in the US and Canada list.

The team at Bounce crunched the numbers using social media stats and visitor reviews to crown the most scenic slopes. While Whistler Blackcomb snagged the top spot with its majestic peaks just outside Vancouver, Sugarloaf held its own against global heavyweights. With a whopping 170,000 Instagram posts and 109,000 followers on its official account, this resort has been and continues to be a staple with skiers and snowboarders who love sharing the beauty of Maine's Western Mountains.

TikTok users are sharing their love as well, with over 5,000 videos tagged at Sugarloaf, showcasing those powder-packed runs and those unreal views.

Now, let’s talk TripAdvisor. Bounce searched for reviews using words like "stunning," "beautiful," and "views" when describing the scenery and more than 1 in 5 reviewers used one of those descriptions while sharing their Sugarloaf experiences.

Beyond the slopes, this just goes to prove what many of us already knew. Sugarloaf offers a winter escape where all the views feel like a postcard.

